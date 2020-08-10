Border Police: Roughly 99,900 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 99,900 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 32,300 means of transport (of which 7,900 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Monday.

According to IGPF, there were approximately 55,100 people by 17,700 means of transport on the inbound, and 44,800 people by 14,600 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 35,000 people and 17,600 means of transport (3,000 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 19,400 travelers and 10,600 means of transport coming to Romania.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 57 misdeeds (15 infractions and 42 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 13,500 lei.

Fines of over 9,100 lei were also issued.

114 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.