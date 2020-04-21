Border Police: Some 13,700 people clear border checkpoints in last 24 hours

Some 13,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 8,900 means of transport have cleared Romania's border checkpoints in the last 24 hours, informs the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) on Tuesday.

On the entrance lane, there were about 6,400 people with 4,500 means of transport, and on the exit lane - 7,300 people with 4,400 means of transport.

In the same interval of time, at the border with Hungary, approximately 7,500 persons and 5,300 means of transport showed up for control formalities, of which about 3,800 persons with 2,400 means on the entrance to the country.

According to the quoted source, in the areas of competence - the checkpoints and the "green border" - the border police found 16 illegal deeds (3 offenses and 13 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the fines applied amounts to over 14,500 lei.