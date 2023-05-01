Boxers Mihaela Badescu and Diana Tanasescu to fight for gold at European Youth Boxing Championships

Romanian boxers Mihaela Badescu and Diana Tanasescu qualified on Sunday for the finals of the 48 kg and 66 kg categories, respectively, at the European Youth Boxing Championships 2023, in Yerevan.

In 48 kg category, Mihaela Badescu defeated Lusine Ghevorghian (Armenia) on points (5-0) in the semifinals and, in the final event, she will face off Russian Lia Patlai, on 3 May.

Diana Maria Tanasescu will also fight for the European title in 66 kg category, after she defeated Ganna Serada of Belarus, by technical knockout, in the second round. In the final event, Tanasescu will face off French Maelys Richol, on 3 May.

Romania secured 9 medals at the European Youth Championships in Istanbul.

Romania is participating with 23 boxers in the competition, of whom 13 men and 10 women, having the second largest delegation after Russia (25 athletes).

A number of 275 boxers from 29 countries, 186 men and 89 women, entered the competition.