Brancusi145/President of Senate's Cultural Committee: We have a duty towards Brancusi not to lose what defines us as a nation

Head of Senate's Cultural Affairs Committee Viorel Badea believes that, in order to better understand Brancusi's work, one needs to also understand and "to deeply feel the dimension of the Romanian people's eternity."

"Constantin Brancusi's work can be best understood if one understands and deeply feels the dimension of the Romanian people's eternity and I refer here, especially, to folk art. The essence, sincerity and simplicity of forms represent the spiritual landmarks of Brancusi's works. But the artist from Pestisani, the one who took the path of exile, like many of his fellow artists nowadays, never forgot what inspired him - the simplicity, cleanliness and sincerity of the Romanian peasant," Senator Viorel Badea told AGERPRES.

In his opinion, Brancusi's work is more relevant today than ever because "it urges us to protect the traditions and spiritual values of the Romanian people."

"We have a duty towards Brancusi not to lose what defines us and distinguishes us as a nation. In a world where everything seems to be uniformly banal under the spectre of consumerism, Brancusi invites us to contemplate his works, which stand out through the elegance of the form and the sensitive use of the materials, having as conceptual coordinate the profound simplicity of the Romanian folk art," underscored Viorel Badea.

February 19 marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of the great Romanian sculptor.

By the Law No. 305/2015, the Parliament declared February 19 as "The Brancusi Day."