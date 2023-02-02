Brasov Airport implements virtual control tower as a first in Romania

The virtual control tower solution could be implemented by several airports in Romania, the head of Romatsa, Marius Adrian Cojoc, announced Thursday, in Brasov, told Agerpres.

While participating, in Brasov, in the meeting of the general managers of the airports member of the of AAR (Romanian Airports Association), Cojoc underscored the success of the Brasov airport project, where such a solution was implemented, for the first time in Romania, and stated that a strategy regarding the transition of other airports to this method of air traffic control will be drawn up this year.

"Both during this meeting and the subsequent ones, which we will have at Romatsa with our other colleagues, we will analyze and identify the airports where these solutions can be implemented. There will certainly be other airports where we will implement it, and this year we will also establish the strategy of implementation for them," stated Cojoc.

For his part, Niclas Gustavsson, vice-president of Saab, considered one of the fathers of Remote Tower technology, emphasized that, for the company he represents, this was the fastest completed project.

"I have to admit: it's the project we've done the fastest. (...) We agreed to do this project last year, around this time, and here, now, it's already functional. It was done faster than it's done in the UK or the USA or anywhere else. So remember, things can move fast in Romania too," said Niclas Gustavsson.

In his turn, the president of the County Council (CJ) Brasov, Adrian Vestea, said he was certain that other airports in Romania will want to implement this innovative solution, which has much lower costs than a classic control tower.

The virtual control tower in Brasov cost approximately 16 million euros. It will be directed from Arad and can be operated by six employees, instead of 30, as many as a classic one needs.

It was made by the UTI company, one of the main providers of complex solutions for airports in Romania, which has partnerships with top international technology providers. For the Brasov airport contract, UTI collaborated with the companies Saab - Sweden and Thales - Italy, the main technology suppliers for the virtual tower and radio navigation systems, respectively.

Sweden was the first country in the world to build a virtual control tower, where operations are carried out remotely with the help of high-performance audio/video equipment and a network of sensors. The technology, called Remote Tower, was developed by the Saab company.