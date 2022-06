BREAKING Klaus Iohannis a ajuns la Kiev

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a ajuns la gara din Kiev.

In Kyiv today with my European colleagues ???????? Chancellor @OlafScholz, ???????? President @EmmanuelMacron and ???????? PM Mario Draghi @Palazzo_Chigi to show our strong support and full solidarity with President @ZelenskyyUa and the Ukrainian people. This illegal Russian aggression must stop! pic.twitter.com/r5wKaGJm9b