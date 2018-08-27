British ambassador: Everywhere in the world political life is turbulent; I'm here to listen, to learn, to understand

UK ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble said on Tuesday, referring to the political life in Romania, that everywhere in the world "political life is turbulent", specifying that he came to our country to listen, to learn and to understand.

"Everywhere in the world the political life is turbulent. I cannot discuss the political situation in Romania, because I do not know it. I have read a lot, heard a lot, but so far have not experienced anything and I am here to listen, to learn and I hope, to understand. (...) We could have this matter about the political life in the United Kingdom as well, or from the United States, or the Netherlands and so on. It's almost a normal situation, but the details about Romania I cannot comment," declared Andrew Noble, during his first press conference since taking over the mandate as the United Kingdom's ambassador in Bucharest, being asked if he is worried about the fact that there is a polarization of society, as well as for the political class in Romania.Also, asked about the protest that occurred in Bucharest on August 10, ambassador Andrew Noble specified that he did not discuss the matter with a lot of people from our country, claiming that "the most important aspect" for a diplomat is to "listen"."I am very new here. Until now I haven't discussed with a lot of people from Romania. (...) Only Thursday I presented my letters of accreditation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and I am here to learn, to listen and to understand", Andrew Noble mentioned.He specified that he does not believe that he would be a "serious diplomat", if he were to comment from the beginning about "the internal situation" of Romania.Asked if in the following period he has meetings scheduled with the chairmen of the Houses of Parliament and with the Minister of Justice, Andrew Noble replied: "I have every intention to meet with the entire leadership of the Romanian Government, not only the people that you mentioned, but currently I have not yet presented my letters of accreditation to the president, which is why there are still some limits. (...) I have yet to establish dates for the meetings you mentioned.