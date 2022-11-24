British military delegation visits headquarters of 69th Mixed Artillery Regiment Silvania

A British military delegation from the Royal School of Artillery paid a visit, between November 22-24, to the headquarters of the 69th Mixed Artillery Regiment Silvania in northern Simleu Silvania.

According to the information on the Facebook page of the regiment in Simleu Silvaniei, the command of this military unit received a visit from a delegation from the Royal School of Artillery in Great Britain, led by Major Harriet Victoria Chapman.

"The visit also included a tour of the British delegation to the Hall of Traditions of the regiment and they were presented with a static exhibition of artillery equipment. The activity was beneficial for documentation in order to plan, organize and conduct the courses offered by the representatives of the Royal School of Artillery in Great Britain," the mentioned post also says.AGERPRES