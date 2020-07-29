Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Duchy of Luxembourg sign protocol to develop economic cooperation

The leadership of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) and that of the Romania - Luxembourg Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIRL), together with the representatives of the Honorary Consulate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Bucharest, signed on Wednesday a collaboration protocol for the development of economic relations between the two parties, a CCIB release mentions.

The document was signed on behalf of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry by its president, Costica T. Mustata, and by Secretary General Sorin Dimitriu, and on behalf of the Romania - Luxembourg Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry by President Gheorghe Ivan and by the honorary consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Bucharest, Mihai Ferariu.

Following the conclusion of this protocol, the three parties undertook to cooperate in organizing exchanges of experiences, economic missions and business forums in the two countries, as well as to participate in specialized exhibitions.

The signatories also pledged to provide mutual assistance and advice to entrepreneurs in order to set up companies in Luxembourg and Romania.

The signing of the collaboration protocol between the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CCIRL and the Honorary Consulate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Bucharest is part of the constant concerns of CCIB to contribute to the internationalization of the business community of Bucharest, with emphasis on export diversification and attracting foreign investment.