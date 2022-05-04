Bucharest City Hall sends first humanitarian convoy to Ukraine

The Bucharest municipality sends, on Wednesday, a first humanitarian convoy to Ukraine, with medicines and sanitary materials requested through the embassy of this state, Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan said on Wednesday.

"It is a convoy that has only medicines and medical supplies in the two trucks and in a car that has left earlier. It is a joint effort, on the one hand of the Ukrainian Embassy and on the other hand of my colleagues and of the Red Cross. What we are sending comes as a result of specific requests, which we received through the Embassy of Ukraine," Nicusor Dan said in a press statement at the Red Cross warehouse near Bucharest and sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

He mentioned that other convoys would follow.

Last but not least, he expressed his admiration for the fight of the Ukrainian people.

In his turn, the general director of the Romanian Red Cross, Ioan Silviu Lefter, specified that there were many requests for such transport and that without the support of the General City Hall and the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services Bucharest, the legal conditions to send it would not have been met.

"The Romanian Red Cross has so far sent 69 trucks to Ukraine, in addition to two, which were donations made by Romanian companies and national Red Cross companies in Europe. Without these donations we would not have been able to be present from the first days in Ukraine. (...) This week we will send a truck to Romexpo, for that social food store, and on Monday - also there - a truck with hygiene products and baby diapers. We also ordered 50,000 powdered milk cans, which are requested by our colleagues from the Ukrainian Red Cross," added Ioan Silviu Lefter.

AGERPRES