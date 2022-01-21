Bucharest City Mayor requests Prosecutors' speed up measures against STB strike organizers

The General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, requested on Friday the Prosecutor's Office speed up measures taken against the persons who organized the strike at the Bucharest Transport Company (STB).

In a press conference at the Bucharest City Hall, the mayor mentioned that there was, on Friday afternoon, "an attempt" at dialogue between the leadership of the Bucharest Transport Company and the representative union, but mentioned that the latter does not present "real claims" previously presented by employees, such as the necessity of parts, vehicle maintenance, comfort of drivers and operators at the end of the lines, Agerpres.ro informs.

Furthermore, the General Mayor reiterated the request addressed to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the latter to announce if it supports "an illegal strike" or if it delineates from union leader Vasile Petrariu, who obtained a mandate as a City councilor on the lists of the Social Democratic Party.