Bucharest Emergency University Hospital inaugurates heliport - a first in critical patient's emergency medical care

The heliport of the Emergency University Hospital, the first aircraft facility in Bucharest that is one hundred percent dedicated to the critical patient's emergency medical care, has become operational.

"The most modern heliport in Romania, the first in Bucharest entirely dedicated to the emergency medical care of the critical patient, has opened today. This is a first not only for the University Hospital, but also for the critical patient who needs high-quality medical care provided at our facility, but also at other Bucharest hospitals, depending on the patient's pathology," said Adriana Nica, the manager of the University Hospital.

She explained that this way, the transport time is greatly shortened, increasing the patient's survival chances, as he or she is diagnosed sooner and can immediately start the targeted therapy.

"I think that the time until the patient's entry to the Emergency Ward is cut by at least 30 minutes," said Adriana Nica.

The medical helicopters have two flight corridors reserved, for night flights included. The patients will be taken directly to the Emergency Reception Ward by elevator and via an overpass corridor.

"In this large-scale project for the Romanian healthcare system we had just one major objective: to make the work of the best doctors in Romania easier and give an additional chance to the patients in serious and very serious condition, who require highly specialized medical care at the Bucharest University Center, by cutting the time they reach the Emergency Ward. The best specialists got involved in this major project, so that this medical heliport becomes a reference for all the hospitals in Romania," said Ioana Bazavan, chief operating officer at MaxBet, the company that entirely provided the one million euros required for the construction of the heliport.

The first flight of a helicopter of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) was performed on November 13, for the calibration of the heliport's night landing system.