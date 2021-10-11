Bucharest has most new cases of COVID-19

The most number of cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 2,423 and the counties of Constanta - 514, Timis - 480 and Brasov - 366, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

The fewest cases of COVID-19 were registered in the counties of Covasna - 8, Harghita - 46 and Teleorman - 48.

The Capital has an incidence of 14.20 cases per thousand residents.

The county of Ilfov has the highest infection incidence, cumulated at 14 days, with 14.7 cases per thousand residents, being followed by the counties of Timis - 10.15 and Cluj - 8.11.

Along these, 38 other counties are still in the red scenario (over three cases per thousand residents).

The counties of Covasna and Harghita are in the yellow scenario