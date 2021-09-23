Bucharest has most new COVID-19 cases

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, as against the previous report, have been registered in Bucharest - 961, and in the counties of Timis - 492, Cluj - 329, Ilfov - 327, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

The lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Tulcea - 33, Harghita - 41, Covasna - 52.

The Capital has an incidence of 3.65 cases per thousand inhabitants. Ilfov County is first in terms of 14-day case incidence rate, with 3.98 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by the counties of Timis with 3.61 and Satu Mare with 3.51.Nine counties are in the yellow zone: Bistrita-Nasaud - 2.93, Maramures - 2.89, Cluj - 2.91, Dolj - 2.41, Constanta - 2.28, Giurgiu - 2.03, Suceava - 2.10, Teleorman - 2.36, Botosani - 2.09. AGERPRES