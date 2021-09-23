 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest has most new COVID-19 cases

F. P.

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, as against the previous report, have been registered in Bucharest - 961, and in the counties of Timis - 492, Cluj - 329, Ilfov - 327, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

The lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Tulcea - 33, Harghita - 41, Covasna - 52.

The Capital has an incidence of 3.65 cases per thousand inhabitants. Ilfov County is first in terms of 14-day case incidence rate, with 3.98 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by the counties of Timis with 3.61 and Satu Mare with 3.51.

Nine counties are in the yellow zone: Bistrita-Nasaud - 2.93, Maramures - 2.89, Cluj - 2.91, Dolj - 2.41, Constanta - 2.28, Giurgiu - 2.03, Suceava - 2.10, Teleorman - 2.36, Botosani - 2.09. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.