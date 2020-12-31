Bucharest Mayor Dan: Public transport subsidy, natural, heating subsidy, an anomaly

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, said in a TV broadcast on Wednesday evening that the subsidy for public transport is "a natural matter", a subsidy that is paid all over the world, while the heating subsidy is "an anomaly", which is due to the lack of investment in the heating network, according to AGERPRES.

"We need to differentiate between the transport subsidy and the heating subsidy. The public transport subsidy is a subsidy that is paid all over the world, because it is in the public interest for people to go by public transport and not by personal car, so as to ensure a fluency of traffic and especially better environmental conditions, healthier air. So the transport subsidy is a natural matter. On the amount of it we can have discussions, we can possibly think about fare changes, but after public transport will look like what public transport should look like. (...) As far as the heating subsidy is concerned, this is an anomaly, which, unfortunately, we must perpetuate over the next few years. It comes from the fact that for years no investment has been made in the heating system. Basically, through this subsidy, we pay the losses that the lack of investments make exist," Nicusor Dan said.

The Bucharest mayor avoided answering the increase in prices for public transport, stressing that this decision can only be made after adequate transport conditions for citizens are ensured and after a public debate with the Bucharesters.

As far as the heating network is concerned, he claimed that in the coming years the city hall would replace about 300 of the 1,000 kilometers of the network and claimed that in the long term it is desired to maintain the centralized heating system, in order to have the cleanest air in Bucharest.