Bucharest Municipality rolls out PCR testing program for 11,000 volunteers

The General Council of the Bucharest Municipality adopted at its meeting today a draft resolution on the cost settlement of 11,000 PCR tests for Bucharesters.

The beneficiaries of the coronavirus testing project will be the citizens of Bucharest who will voluntarily enroll and who do not fall into the case definition categories, as established by the Methodology for the surveillance of the acute respiratory syndrome caused by the novel coronavirus developed by Romania's National Institute of Public Health. Within five days from the communication of the resolution, the Bucharest Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services will devise the regulation for the project's implementation.

Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea told the meeting of the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality that the Municipality will conclude partnerships with all the public hospitals and private clinics that will want to join the project and that have PCR testing machines certified by the Health Ministry, and medical circuits approved by the Public Health Directorate. Firea emphasized that the highly accurate PCR tests will be used in the program and not quick, error-prone ones.