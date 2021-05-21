Bucharest Polytechnics University/ Regional phase on Southeastern Europe of most prestigious programming competition - Saturday, Sunday

A number of 118 teams of students from 53 universities in Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine are participating online in the regional phase of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC SEERC) - 2021 in Southeastern Europe, a competition hosted by the Bucharest Polytechnics University (UPB), where it will take place Saturday and Sunday.

According to a release of the University Politehnica of Bucharest, on behalf of Romania, there will be 29 teams of students from 10 universities in Bucharest, Cluj Napoca, Iasi, Suceava, Targu Mures, Timisoara and Craiova.

The competition is, at the global level, the oldest, largest and most prestigious programming competition in the world, bringing together tens of thousands of students from among the most talented in IT, the quoted source shows.

The contest offers to students the possibility to solve complex problems in the real world using open source technologies and advanced programming methods, with a time-limit restriction of five hours.

"Entering the tradition of the University Politehnica of Bucharest, the regional phase on Southeastern Europe of the International Collegiate Programming Contest represents for our entire academic community a perpetual international recognition of the value of Romanian superior technical education, this ample manifestation reuniting in 2021 as well, in online format, hundreds of elite students in the IT domain and we hope that the UPB, through the four representative teams, be among the universities that will accede to the final stage of this important competition," said Professor Engineer Nicolae Tapus, Ph.D., the coordinator of the regional stage on Southeastern Europe of the International Collegiate Programming Contest.

In 2020, at the global level, 58,963 of the best students of 3,406 universities in over 100 countries competed at the world level in the regional phases of this competition.

Details, including the program of the event and online access links, can be found on the competition's page at http://acm.ro/

The festivity to open the competition will take place Saturday, starting 14:00 hrs and is accessible to all, reports agerpres.