Bucharest Prefect postpones decision on Sector 1 state of alert for Friday

Bucharest City Prefect Alin Stoica said that he will announce on Friday the decision regarding the request of Sector 1 mayor Clotilde Armand to have a state of alert declared in the said local administrative unit due to garbage piling up at street corners because waste company Romprest no longer collects it.

"We received an answer from the Public Health Directorate informing us that it is impossible for them to assess the health impact of the situation," Alin Stoica said in a press statement, mentioning that the Sector 1 Mayor's Office will send him the requested additional data Thursday, around 19:00 - 20:00, agerpres.ro confirms.

Alin Stoica had previously specified that the decision on the declaration of the state of alert is taken by the Local Committee for emergency situations, with the approval of the Prefect's Institution.