Bucharest Stock Exchange closes first meeting of the week in the green

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the first session of this week with growth, and the value of transactions reached 84.46 million RON (17.07 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.54%, up to 10,803.16 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 1.52%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 1.40%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.09%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.86%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an increase of 1.89%.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an advance of 0.73%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 5.18 million RON, followed by the securities of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 3.87 million RON, and those of Fondului Proprietatea - 2.32 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares Condmag (+9.09%), Sinteza (+8.28%) and Chimcomplex Borzesti (+7.95%).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-14%), Altur (-8.57%) and Electroarges (-4.52%).

