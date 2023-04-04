Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Tuesday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on almost all indices, and the value of exchanges was 48.74 million RON (9.87 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.50%, up to 12,293.6 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.52%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered an increase of 0.44%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.09%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, rose by 0.22%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 0.43%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.59%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank's shares, with 13.83 million RON, followed by Fondului Proprietatea's ones, which generated exchanges worth 11.88 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom, with 4.19 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Patria Bank (+13.64%), Altur (+10%) and Turism, Hotels, Restaurants Marea Neagra (+4.35%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Dafora (-6.9%), Rompetrol Well Services (-3.89%) and Carbochim (-3.7%).