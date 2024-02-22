Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session up on most indices, with the value of transactions amounting to RON 63.12 million (EUR 12.68 million), agerpres reports.

The main BET index registered an appreciation of 0.79%, up to 16,013.66 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.75%.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.71%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session up 0.44%.Meanwhile, the BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, appreciated 0.60%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed up 0.43%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was down 0.04%.Banca Transilvania shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these securities amounting to RON 18.69 million. OMV Petrom, with a turnover of RON 7.11 million, and Hidroelectrica, with RON 5.5 million, were also among the most traded shares.The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+15%), Energopetrol (+14.97%) and Condmag (+14.29%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Electroarges (-6.54%), UAMT (-5.17%) and Cemacon (-2.44%).