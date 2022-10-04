Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session up, with transactions exceeding 365 million RON

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's meeting with growth, and the value of transactions exceeded 365.6 million RON (73.904 million euros), of which almost 336.6 million RON (68.038 million euros) were bond transactions.

The main BET index appreciated by 1.77%, up to 10,994.22 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 1.79%.At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 1.60%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.77%.The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up 1.94%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.66% increase.At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an advance of 1.78%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 5.639 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.178 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - 2.684 million RON.The best developments were recorded by the shares of Industrial Group Electrocontact (+9.09%), Teraplast (+8.98%) and Romcab (+5.36%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-14.77%), Condmag (-8.33%) and Rompetrol Well Services (-4.7%).