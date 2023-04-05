 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher and the value of exchanges was 44.033 million RON (8.929 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.33%, up to 12,334.75 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.31%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.27%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.42%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, rose by 0.33%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 0.46%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.40%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 10.03 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth 8.57 million RON, and those of Transilvania Bank, with 7.28 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Sphera Franchise Group (+4.19%), Zentiva (+4.08%) and TTS (+3.53%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of SIF Hotels (-13.94%), Patria Bank (-10%) and Artego (-6.62%).

