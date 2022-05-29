Bucharest Stock Exchange grabs over 2 bln RON this week from capitalisation

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained 2.132 billion RON from capitalisation, respectively 1.06%, this week, and the value of equity transactions increased by 62.58%, compared to the previous week, says a release by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES.

The market capitalisation increased to 202.511 billion RON in the period 23 - 27 May 2022, from 200.378 billion RON in the week of 16 - 20 May 2022.

Transactions with shares generated a turnover of 190.897 million RON this week, up from 117.412 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Monday, May 23, when a turnover of 44.962 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Friday, May 27, with a transaction value of 33.708 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 12,391.31 points.

Fondul Proprietatea's shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions of 38.540 million RON and a stagnation of the price.

In the top of the transactions are also the shares of OMV Petrom, with exchanges of 36.705 million RON (1.12%), followed by the shares of the Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 28.607 million RON (7.78%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by the shares of Armatura (+48.44%), Teraplast (+20.96%) and Uztel (+14.87%).

At the opposite pole, Carbochim shares were registered with important decreases, which registered a decline of 13.57%, followed by those of Alumil Rom Industry (-12.23%) and Grup Industrial Electrocontact (-12.16%).