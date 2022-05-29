 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange grabs over 2 bln RON this week from capitalisation

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained 2.132 billion RON from capitalisation, respectively 1.06%, this week, and the value of equity transactions increased by 62.58%, compared to the previous week, says a release by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES.

The market capitalisation increased to 202.511 billion RON in the period 23 - 27 May 2022, from 200.378 billion RON in the week of 16 - 20 May 2022.

Transactions with shares generated a turnover of 190.897 million RON this week, up from 117.412 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Monday, May 23, when a turnover of 44.962 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Friday, May 27, with a transaction value of 33.708 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 12,391.31 points.

Fondul Proprietatea's shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions of 38.540 million RON and a stagnation of the price.

In the top of the transactions are also the shares of OMV Petrom, with exchanges of 36.705 million RON (1.12%), followed by the shares of the Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 28.607 million RON (7.78%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by the shares of Armatura (+48.44%), Teraplast (+20.96%) and Uztel (+14.87%).

At the opposite pole, Carbochim shares were registered with important decreases, which registered a decline of 13.57%, followed by those of Alumil Rom Industry (-12.23%) and Grup Industrial Electrocontact (-12.16%).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.