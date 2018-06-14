Bucharest Stock Exchange, in the black five months into 2018

The BET index keeps a 4.2pct advance after the first five months, while Romania remains among highest rises of the main stock market indices in the European Union, according to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)'s monthly report, Agerpres writes.

According to the document, the BVB ended May at 8,080 points for the main BET index, which includes the most traded 13 companies on the main market excluding SIFs, after testing the threshold of 9,000 points in April. The ex-dividend adjustments for BET index companies, public talks on the future of Pillar II of private pensions, and tensions on foreign markets were the factors that caused declines in the BET index in May, according to analysts. At the end of the first five months of this year, the BET index rose by 4.2pct.The stock market capitalization of Romanian companies was 19.8 billion euros at the end of last month, while the capitalization of all listed companies on the regulated market of the BVB exceeded 35 billion euros at the last trading session of May.