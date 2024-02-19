Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday trading session in the green

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session with growth on all indices, and turnover amounted to 3.4 million RON (891,023 euros) half an hour after the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.49%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.48% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.47%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.06%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs opened up by 0.63%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.52%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by COMCM SA Constanta (+14.58%), Societatea de constructii Napoca (+14.46%) and Condmag (+9.09%).

On the other hand, the shares of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-4.64%), Electrica (-3.33%) and Prebet (-3.20%) were down.

