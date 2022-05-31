 
     
Bucharest stock market uptick Tuesday morning

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 1.633 million RON (330,493 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 35 minutes after the start of trades, Agerpres reports.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.34 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.31 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.24 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.12 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.26 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.57 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.22 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Rompetrol Rafinare (+4.96 percent), Dafora (+4.41 percent) and Antibiotice (+2.6 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were UCM Resita (-15 percent), Electromagnetica (-4.48 percent) and Evergent Investments (-1.31 percent).

