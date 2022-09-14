Bucharest stocks close Wednesday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down, and the value of transactions dropped to 38.51 million RON (7.82 million euros), from 91.53 million RON (approximately 18.6 million euros) on the previous day.

The main BET index went down by 0.74%, to 11,836.38 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.68% decrease.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers registered a decline of 0.71%, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies decreased by 0.2%.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK ended the session down by 0.6%, the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, fell by 1.01%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market lost 0.13%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 10.88 million RON worth of trading, followed by MedLife with trades worth 6.66 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 2.74 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Prefab (+13.33%), Industrial Electrocontact Group (+10%) and Romcab (+7.69%).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were SSIF BRK Financial Group (-3.03%), Conpet (-2.7%) and Digi Communications (-2.5%).AGERPRES