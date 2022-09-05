Bucharest: The new regulation for electric scooters, in public debate

The capital city hall submits to public debate the new regulation regarding the conditions of use of electric scooters. The citizens of Bucharest who use them, as well as the operators of scooter fleets, can come up with proposals until September 22. We learn from Lea Berzuc what rules the new traffic guide imposes.

Scooters or electric bicycles can be driven on public roads only by people over 14 years of age who must have an identity document on them. Children under this age, who travel on the road, must also wear a protective helmet. Circulation itself will be allowed only on bicycle paths, and where they do not exist, only on roads where the maximum speed allowed for cars is 50 kilometers per hour. The regulation prohibits driving on sidewalks, without tracks, on the paths of parks and public gardens, in pedestrian areas or on cobbled and unrepaired streets. It is forbidden to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as the use of scooters without light signals or functional braking systems. Users are also not allowed to talk on the phone or listen to music on headphones while riding. The regulation also imposes new specifications regarding the parking of scooters. Those who leave their scooters in prohibited places risk fines and the operators who rent them risk paying between 200 and 400 lei in fines for each scooter abandoned and not picked up within three hours of the notification received in this regard from the authorities, according to rador.ro.