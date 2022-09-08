Bucharest to host book fair, poetry festival with 85 Romanian and 35 foreign poets participating

The 11th edition of the National Poetry Book Fair and the 12th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB), which will include public readings, film screenings, exhibitions of art, recitals, theatre shows, concerts, performances and experimental programmes of digital art, will take place between September 12 and 18.

According to a press release from the National Museum of Romanian Literature sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the programme of the festival includes public readings by poets from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, UK, the Republic of Moldova, Peru, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Turkey and Hungary.

Over 85 Romanian poets from all over the country and over 35 poets from abroad will offer an overall perspective on the contemporary poetic phenomenon. Renown poets at the national and/or international level will be present at the festival, together with debut poets, to create a space for dialogue between the different generations, cultures and literary geographies, thus creating the most extensive map of the current language through which poetry is played globally, told Agerpres.

In addition to public readings, there will be meetings with publishers and translators from Bulgaria, Italy and Greece, and three plastic art and photography exhibitions will be opened, focusing diversity and connecting art and literature, while staying in touch with reality and its current themes.

Two documentary films will be screened ("Distanta dintre mine si mine" [The Distance between Me and Myself] about poet Nina Cassian, directed by Mona Nicoara, based on an idea by Ada Solomon, and "Bucovina - Tara Oamenilor Fagi" [Bukovina -The Country of the Beech People], directed by Florin Kevorkian) and there will be nine concerts of classical, jazz and folk music organized, as well as recitals by Romanian actors loved by the public: Horatiu Malaele, Ioana Craciunescu, Razvan Vasilescu, Simona Maicanescu and Marius Bodochi.

At this year's edition, new events were introduced, among which the most important is Jeudi de la Francophonie, dedicated to the celebration of poetry, culture and values of Francophonie, the diversity and richness that it offers to the whole world, an event organized in partnership with the University Agency of Francophonie, the Bureau of Central and Eastern Europe - AUF ECO, the Group of Embassies, Delegations and Francophone Institutions in Romania - GADIF, the French Embassy to Romania and the French Institute.

Two other new elements of this edition are the evenings dedicated to the best debut volumes of the last two years, as well as feminist poetry.

During the 11th edition of the National Poetry Book Fair, the most representative publishing houses that publish poetry will be invited to organize book launches and debates.

A cultural project financed by the Ministry of Culture, the fair is organized by the City Hall of Bucharest and the National Museum of Romanian Literature in Bucharest.

AGERPRES is a media partner of the event.