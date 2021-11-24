 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Budget deficit, 4.03% of GDP after first 10 months of 2021

R Street Institute
deficit economie buget

Execution of the consolidated general budget in the first 10 months of 2021 ended with a deficit of 47.98 billion lei (4.03% of GDP), dropping from the deficit of 74.04 billion lei (7.01% of GDP), registered during the same period of 2020, the Ministry of Finance informs.

During the first 9 months of 2021 the budget deficit was 44.29 billion lei (3.77% of GDP).

The Ministry of Finance informs that this evolution was determined by: increase of budgetary revenues by 1 percentage point of the GDP (year/year), mainly influenced by the advance of VAT receipts; budgetary expenses cuts by 2 percentage points of the GDP (year/year), mainly as a result of the ratio reduction in the GDP of the expenses with salaries and social assistance. Furthermore, during the period of January-October 2021, investment expenses were 2.71 billion lei higher than the same period of the previous year, and payments of exceptional nature generated by the COVID-19 pandemic were 11.36 billion lei.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.