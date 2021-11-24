Budget deficit, 4.03% of GDP after first 10 months of 2021

Execution of the consolidated general budget in the first 10 months of 2021 ended with a deficit of 47.98 billion lei (4.03% of GDP), dropping from the deficit of 74.04 billion lei (7.01% of GDP), registered during the same period of 2020, the Ministry of Finance informs.

During the first 9 months of 2021 the budget deficit was 44.29 billion lei (3.77% of GDP).

The Ministry of Finance informs that this evolution was determined by: increase of budgetary revenues by 1 percentage point of the GDP (year/year), mainly influenced by the advance of VAT receipts; budgetary expenses cuts by 2 percentage points of the GDP (year/year), mainly as a result of the ratio reduction in the GDP of the expenses with salaries and social assistance. Furthermore, during the period of January-October 2021, investment expenses were 2.71 billion lei higher than the same period of the previous year, and payments of exceptional nature generated by the COVID-19 pandemic were 11.36 billion lei.