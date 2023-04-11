Budget deficit is fine, good news from the rating agencies on Saturday (FinMin)

Romania is "in order" with regard to the budget deficit, the minister of Public Finance, Adrian Caciu, declared on Tuesday in the plenary session of the Parliament, adding that in the discussions with the European Commission, it appreciates that the Government in Bucharest has adapted each time.

"We have an almost permanent discussion, at least I with colleagues from ECOFIN and especially with those in charge of this area," stated Caciu, related to the deficit of 1.4% of GDP.

"You also have to take into account the fact that, until recently, the entire social package was in progress in these months. We had everything that the support elements meant for vulnerable citizens, but also for the economy. Obviously, the pressure on spending was higher than we expected. And we said that there should be an addition to the collection, and for those who say that the estimates were optimistic, I say no," specified Adrian Caciu.

The minister gave assurances that the collection thresholds will be reached, adding that "measures were taken and an action plan was made for the return to the normal level of collection (...) but what I asked for, that's what I think was conveyed that the head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), is not to go over the functioning economy, over the good payers, but to enter the areas where evasive tendencies or phenomena are manifested," added the minister Adrian Caciu.AGERPRES