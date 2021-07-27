Budget deficit up to 2.96 pct of GDP after 6 months

The general consolidated budget deficit is up to 2.96 pct of the Gross Domestic Product after the first six months of this year, from 2.29 pct of the GDP at the end of May, yet over the corresponding period of the previous year the negative balance is dropping, according to the data published by the Finance Minister.

"The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first six months of the year 2021 has concluded with a deficit of 33.81 billion RON (2.96 pct of the GDP) coming in under the 45.17 billion RON deficit (4.28 pct of the GDP) recorded in the same period of the year 2020. This result was accomplished in the conditions in which in the January-June 2021 period investment spending was by 5.23 billion RON higher than in the same period of the previous year, and payments exceptional in character generated by the COVID-19 epidemic were of 8.11 billion RON," the quoted source mentions.

The budget deficit target for this year is 7.16 pct of the GDP in cash.