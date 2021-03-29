 
     
Budget deficit widens to 1.14 pct of GDP by end of February

Two months into 2021, Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.14 percent of GDP from 0.33 percent of GDP at the end of January, and 0.73 percent of GDP in the same period of the previous year, the Finance Ministry announced.

The implementation of the general consolidated budget over January - February 2021 registered a deficit of 12.76 billion lei (1.14 percent of GDP, the Ministry said.

The deficit at end-January was 3.69 billion lei (0.33 percent of GDP).

This year's cash budget deficit target is 7.16 percent of GDP.

