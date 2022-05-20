'Business Ethics Award Romania' round table, organized by EBEN-Ro

International specialists and academics will take part in the "Business Ethics Award Romania" round table on Friday, organized by the European Business Ethics Network - Romania, within the 3rd edition of the Global Ethics International Conference - Key of Sustainability, in collaboration with the Academy of Scientists in Romania and the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The desire of EBEN-Ro is to promote ethics in business and identify the company's efforts in implementing an ethical behavior. We are inviting managers and entrepreneurs to contribute to a debate with international specialists and academics for establishing the BEAR trophy for companies that implement these principles, the culture and practicing ethics in business. BEAR is designed after the BEE model. The BEE model is successfully implemented by EBEN-Greece," the organizers highlight in a press release.

The event will by moderated by the chairman of EBEN-Ro, Adriana Grigorescu, and the chairman of the Academy of Scientists in Romania (AOSR), Adrian Badea, as well as the deputy chairman of the AOSR section of Economic, Legal and Sociological Sciences, Constantin Bratianu, will speak in the opening.

Among the guest speakers there are Geert Demuijnck, business ethics professor for EDHEC Business School, former chairman of EBEN, Iuliu Stockhlosa, chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), Florin Danescu, executive chairman of the Romanian Banks Association (ARB), Claudia Nicolae, Managing Director of the AGERPRES National News Agency, Jacob Dahl Rendtorff, professor of philosophy of management and business ethics with the Department of Business and Social Sciences, Roskilde University, Denmark, chairman of EBEN, etc.