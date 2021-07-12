 
     
Business suspensions in Romania advance 25.28pct, Jan.-May 2021

The number of companies in Romania that suspended their business in the first five months of 2021 was 5,249, up by 25.28% from the same period of 2020, according to data with the National Companies Register Office (ONRC), agerpres reports.

Most of the companies to have suspended their business January-May 2021 were from Bucharest, 563 (up by 38.67% on the similar period of 2020), followed by the counties of Cluj, with 272 suspended companies (down by 1.81 %), Bihor - 232 companies (+ 13.73%), and Prahova - 212 (+ 52.52%).

At the opposite end, the least suspensions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 34 (increasing by 161.54% from January-May 2020), Alba - 38 (-59.14%), and Tulcea - 40 (minus 6.98%).

By fields of business, the highest number of suspensions was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 1,425 (+ 25.77%), other service activities - 586 suspensions (+ 31.69%), and professional, scientific and technical activities - 412 suspensions (+ 15.7%).

In May 2021, 1,003 business suspensions were reported, most of them in Bucharest (93) and in the counties of Cluj (61), Bihor (45) and Prahova (44).

