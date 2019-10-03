BVB CEO Tanase: Capital market wants to see stories of growth, transparency for investors

Our capital market is small by certain standards, but we want to eliminate the ignorance of entrepreneurs and see stories of growth and transparency for the investors, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Adrian Tanase told a conference dedicated to entrepreneurs called "Made in Romania."

"We are trying with this project - 'Made in Romania' - to make a bigger capital market. Our capital market is small by certain standards and it represents 10 percent of the GDP, whereas the Polish have 30 percent of the GDP. The very developed markets have a value over the GDP, such as the ones in the US or the UK. We want to promote and eliminate this ignorance of entrepreneurs, in order to increase the percentage about I was talking earlier. We are not in a competition with the banks, but we bring solutions. We don't ask for guarantees, the only guarantee being you, the entrepreneurs. You have to get ready to shape your business so that it pleases the investors. The capital market wants to see stories of growth and transparency for the investors,' Tanase stated.The 'Made in Romania' programme started in 2017 with 166 companies nominated. At the 2nd edition (2018), the number of nominations increased by 20 percent, to 201 and, at the 3rd edition, 295 companies were registered, by approximately 50 percent over the level of 2018 and almost double compared to the fist edition. Of the companies registered in this year's edition, 50 companies were selected and 15 were awarded.The 3rd edition of the 'Made in Romania' programme brought a series of improvements, with a clear segmentation of the participating companies, as well as a restructuring of the mentoring programme, so that 'Made in Romania' get as close as possible to the entrepreneurs of Romania. The segmentation of the registered companies took into account, among others, the turnover, the number of employees and the period of activity, so that there are three categories of companies: start-ups, SMEs and large companies. Each participating company competes with companies of the same level.'Made in Romania' is an unique programme started by the BVB and aims to identify and promote the Romanian entrepreneurs.The BVB is organising on Thursday an event dedicated to entrepreneurs 'Made in Romania', in the form of a presentation workshop of some successful Romanian companies.The FTSE Russell Agency, the global index provider, decided on 26 September for Romania to be reclassified from the Frontier Market status to the Secondary Emerging Market, as of September 2020.