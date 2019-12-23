BVB's Tanase: 17 bond issues worth over 4 B lei have been launched in 2019

This year, a number of 17 bond issues worth over 4 billion lei have been launched and the trend will continue in 2020, too, when it's possible to also have have stock issues, stated on Monday Director General of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Adrian Tanase, at an event of BT Leasing bonds listing on BVB.

"2019 has been a very good year in terms of the instrument issues with fixed income and we are very glad that more and more companies are accessing the capital market through this type of issues. A number of 17 issues have been launched, with a worth of over 4 billion lei and, I believe that this trend will continue in 2020, too, where we also hope to see some stock issues, some IPOs," Adrian Tanase stated.Moreover, BVB President Lucian Anghel stated that in 5 years, it's possible for the majority of banks and leasing societies to use funding through bonds.