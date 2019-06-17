Calin Popescu Tariceanu calls on CSM to act so as to declassify SRI-DNA protocols

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu requested on Monday that the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) act for the "emergency" declassification of "the secret protocols between SRI [Romanian Intelligence Service] -DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate]-courts" and affirmed that President Klaus Iohannis "should do something concrete for the real independence of Justice."

"As a result of the media disclosures regarding the Judicial Inspection Report on the secret protocols between SRI-DNA-courts, which would contain 19 secret annexes, the CSM has to act for their emergency declassification. All data in those illegal and immoral protocols be made public without delay. The Romanians have the right to know how the institutions in justice have functioned and the way in which the services influenced their activity. Therefore, having regard to Law 182/2002 on the protection of classified information, article 24, paragraph 5, which states that documents cannot be classified in order to conceal violations of the law or to limit access to public interest information, I call on Ms Lia Savonea, CSM chair, to urgently clarify the situation and declassify all annexes to the secret protocols before discussing in plenary the Judicial Inspection Report," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook.At the same time, Tariceanu calls on President Klaus Iohannis, in his capacity as chairperson of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) "to promptly request that SRI make public all the information regarding the secret protocols with the Justice.""Naturally, President Iohannis should, for the first time in five years of office, do something concrete about the real independence of Justice. He should attend the meeting of the CSM in which the report is discussed and chair it, so as to make sure that those annexes are declassified. Furthermore, as CSAT chairperson, in addition to using this role to play his political games, he should urge the SRI without delay to make public all information about the secret protocols with Justice (the way of working, the number of officers involved, the number of court case files in which they were used, etc.). Klaus Iohannis should decide, just as naturally, whether in the last year of mandate he wants to be at least once the president of the Romanians and not just of "the boys with blue eyes [officers in intelligence, ed.n.]," says Tariceanu.