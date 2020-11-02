Capital Mayor Dan: US Ambassador promised technology transfer for smart city

General Mayor Nicusor Dan said on Monday, at the end of the meeting with US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman, that the discussions aimed at opening Bucharest to big investments, technology transfer for transport solutions, as well as the human trafficking issue.

"Bucharest has the potential of becoming a regional hub in business, an academic regional center, a cultural regional center. We have discussed (...) opening Bucharest to big investments. Bucharest must start by setting the foundations of an economic competitiveness inside Bucharest and those municipal companies were exactly the opposite of what a correct competition on the Bucharest market means. We have talked about aid and technology transfer - and we received the promise and support from Mr Ambassador - in respect to what smart city means, to what transport solutions for big cities means," Dan told a press conference after the meeting that also saw the participation of PM Ludovic Orban.At the same time, the General Mayor pointed out that he assured of the municipality's support granted to victims of human trafficking."We have also discussed (...) the human trafficking issue and I assured the US Embassy of the municipality's support for accommodation centers for the victims of human trafficking and counseling for these persons. Last but not least, we want this relation to continue and we addressed Mr Ambassador the invitation of paying a visit to the Capital City Hall in the near future," Nicusor Dan added.