Carriers protest in front of the Government, over ilegal transportation of persons

More than 100 taxies and buses from almost all the Romanian counties blocked the largest part of Victoriei Square on Wednesday morning, in the beginning of a protest organised by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT).

They are unhappy with the Government delaying to issue a promised emergency ordinance in the passenger transportation field. According to FORT, in the past two weeks, the emergency ordinances are blocked in the Government's "approval circuit."The Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) "believes that the activity sector in question has never faced such a moment before risking to irremediably block the national and county road passenger transportation," as the release of FORT specifies.The Federation criticizes the Government for delaying to modify legislation in the transportation field."The FORT members' requests are simple and the arguments were already included in the substantiation of the two normative acts blocked at the government, mainly because of the same groups of interests that are trying to use the laws to their own benefit and pocket," accuses the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators.FORT asked the Government to 'eliminate the phrase "repeatedly"' from the Law on Taxies, in order to be able to efficiently combat illegal transportation of persons and to extend the programme of the inter-county and county passenger transportation units.""Any other supplementation brought to these two essential modifications is only a desperate attempt of some individuals to modify the law, in order to cover for their illegalities or litigations," warned the FORT