CCIR calls relationship with US priority from many points of view

Relationship with the US is a priority with CCIR from many points of view, as the US is the country with the highest density of multinationals, which offers investors a huge potential to penetrate other markets, according to Chairman of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) Mihai Daraban.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, Daraban is said to have welcomed a delegation of the US state of Arizona House of Representatives to identify areas and ways to expand collaboration between the business communities of Arizona and Romania.

"To CCIR, the relationship with the US is a priority from many points of view. Apart from the strategic partnership with the US, a partnership intensely promoted by our agency in the domestic business community, we are very interested in the internationalisation of Romanian business. The US hosts the highest density of multinationals, which offers investors a huge potential to penetrate other markets, with America being a hub for many economic trends and more. Given the context, we are glad that we have a reliable partner in the Romanian Embassy in the United States, which makes a meeting like today's possible," says Daraban.According to him, for the implementation of joint projects with the Arizona House of Representatives boosting the activity of county chambers as an interface for the Romanian and American entrepreneurs is required."Romania offers many advantages to American investors, and we want to paint an accurate picture of the target areas considered by the American side. CCIR will provide direct and unmitigated support to American investors to identify the best solutions for business development."Russell W "Rusty" Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, is quoted as saying that the United States has long expressed interest in the development of entrepreneurship and the private sector in Romania, which is the base for the strategic partnership between the two countriesRomania, he said, is an important European target for Arizona business, as evidenced by the prospecting visit today, which he called very important in the development of future relations with CCIR. He said there is interest in investment in mining, energy, IT and high tech and that concrete requests related to them will be submitted to CCIR. Also proposed will be university education cooperation with student exchanges, as well as joint training programmes with Romanian university hubs of Cluj, Constanta and Iasi.Data with Romania's National Companies Registry Office (ONRC) show total trade between Romania and the United States amounted to almost two billion euros in late 2020 and 1.26 billion euros at the end of August 2021. As of June 2021, 8,112 American companies were active in Romania running on a total subscribed share capital of 1.21 billion euros.