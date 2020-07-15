CCR rules Law on Day of the Treaty of Trianon constitutional

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Wednesday rejected the constitutional challenge filed by President Klaus Iohannis and decided that the establishment of June 4 as the Day of the Treaty of Trianon is constitutional.

According to the CCR, after deliberations, the Constitutional Court, with a majority of votes, rejected as unfounded the constitutional challenge and found that the law on the establishment of June 4 as the Day of the Treaty of Trianon is constitutional, as against the criticisms mentioned by the constitutional challenge.

In early June, the head of state filed a constitutional challenge with the CCR, in which he said that the respective normative act contradicted the constitutional provisions regarding the observance of the principle of separation of powers, the stability of legal relations, and law quality.