CEC Bank, net profit worth 81.7 million RON and assets growing by 16 pct in Q1

CEC Bank reported a net profit of nearly 82 million RON, in the first three months of the year, while the assets of the bank have grown by 16 pct in the same period, over the similar interval of 2020, shows the data of the banking institution, published on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, in the first three months of the current year, the net assets rose by 16 pct over the similar period of 2020, up to 42.4 billion RON after, at the level of 2020, the bank reported an increase of 25.5 pct of assets, up to 41.25 billion RON.

The credit portfolio (sums representing the principal, at gross value) recorded an increase of 13.2 pct over the end of March 2020, up to 23.6 billion RON, the best performances being recorded on the mortgage segment (+36.2 pct) as well as company financing (+13.2 pct), due in part to the IMM Invest program.

At the same time, the state titles portfolio totaled, at th end of the analyzed quarter, 14.8 billion RON.

Furthermore, deposits and sources drawn from clients totaled 35.7 billion RON, at three months, an increase of 23.3 pct over the similar period of 2020, while net profit grew to the value of 81.7 million RON.

CEC Bank was founded in 1864, being presently the largest national network, with over 1,000 branches and territorial units, and assets worth 41.25 billion RON, at the end of 2020. The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Public Finance, is the sole shareholder of CEC Bank.