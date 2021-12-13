CEC Bank: Non-performing loans ratio, at level that does not raise concerns - 5.42 pct

A large part of the loans granted by CEC Bank for which the deferral of the installments was requested have returned to payment, 93 pct being with the payments up to date, and the non-performing loans ratio is maintained at a level that does not raise concerns - 5.42 pct, said Bogdan Neacsu, general manager and president of the Bank's Directorate, in an interview with AGERPRES.

According to the data presented by him, in the first nine months of 2021, CEC Bank granted new loans worth about RON 9 billion and recorded a total increase in its portfolio of 15.1 pct.

Bogdan Neacsu said in the interview that CEC Bank was the first bank in Romania to declare its own solutions to postpone the payment of installments, even before the adoption of public moratoriums.

"The public moratorium on postponing rates expired in March 2021. Meanwhile, a large part of the loans have returned to payment. And 93 percent of them are up-to-date. The NPL ratio remains at a level that does not raise concerns - 5.42 pct and is even in a slight decrease from the end of last year", added Neacsu.

Since the start of the SME (IMM) Invest programme, CEC Bank has granted about 2,500 financing under the programme, with a cumulated volume of over RON 1.8 billion, plus EIB financing, with European guarantees and subsidized interest rates, with over 100 beneficiaries, Neacsu added.AGERPRES