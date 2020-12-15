CERT-RO: New phishing campaign targets clients of OLX Romania services

The Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) warns about a new phishing campaign that targets the clients of the services of OLX Romania, according to AGERPRES.

According to the warning posted on the institution's website, the CERT-RO team has received recently numerous notifications regarding cybersecurity incidents of the fraud type, being conducted through the OLX service and WhatsApp.

"The attackers contact a user who has posted a sale announcement for a product on OLX, they state their interest in buying, then claim that they made the payment. But, in order to receive the corresponding sum it would be necessary to access a link and enter data of the card where it should be wired. Of course, it's a trap, the attackers ceasing all communications after receiving the card details, while the victims have money extracted from their account," the CERT-RO experts explain.

They mention that when the user enters card data on such phishing sites, they automatically go to the attacker, who from that moment on have the possibility to extract money from that card.

In this context, CERT-RO recommends: analyze carefully and validate the information received, before clicking on links or attachments from unknown sources! Why would you offer someone your full card data, with the card verification value (CVV)? Anyone who has access to that data may use the card to make payments. Furthermore, you can scan such suspicious links with certain instruments freely available online (e.g.: VirusTotal), if you do not have a security solution installed on the device, in order to avoid being infected with malware and to avoid such phishing attempts.