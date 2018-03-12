CFR Cluj is leader after first round of League I play-off/play-out football matches

The fixtures of the 1st round of League I football matches held Friday through Monday show the CFR Cluj as leader.

Results:Play-off, 1st round:Friday 9 MarchCFR 1907 Cluj - CSM Poli Iasi 2-1 (1-0)Saturday 10 March:CS Universitatea Craiova - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-0 (0-0)Sunday 11 March:FCSB - FC Viitorul Constanta 2-1 (2-0)Play-out, 1st roundFriday 9 MarchFC Botosani - SC Juventus Bucharest 0-0Saturday 11 March:CS Concordia Chiajna - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-0 (1-0)Sunday 11 MarchFC Voluntari - ACS Poli Timisoara 1-0 (0-0)Monday 12 MarchFC Dinamo Bucharest - CS Gaz Metan Medias 3-0 (1-0)Final standings of regular season:Position Team G W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 592 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 553 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 514 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 445 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 5 8 34-21 446 CSM Poli Iasi 26 11 6 9 34-31 39............................................................................................................7 FC Botosani 26 11 6 9 28-26 398 Dinamo Bucharest 26 11 6 9 39-31 399 Concordia Chiajna 26 8 4 14 36-37 2810 FC Voluntari 26 7 7 12 25-35 2811 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 6 9 11 22-37 2712 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 26 5 4 17 15-44 1913 Gaz Metan Medias 26 2 10 14 14-39 1614 Juventus Bucharest 26 1 8 17 12-47 11play-offPosition Team G W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 1 1 0 0 2-1 332 FCSB Bucharest 1 1 0 0 1-1 313 CS Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 1-0 294 Astra Giurgiu 1 0 0 1 0-1 225 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 0 0 1 1-2 226 CSM Poli Iasi 1 0 0 1 1-2 20play-outPosition Team G W D L GF-GA P1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 3-0 232 FC Botosani 1 0 1 0 0-0 213 FC Voluntari 1 1 0 0 1-0 174 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 1 0 1-1 155 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 0 0 1 0-1 146 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 1 0 1 0 1-1 117 Gaz Metan Medias 1 0 0 1 0-3 88 Juventus Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0-0 7Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.

AGERPRES .