CFR Cluj is leader after first round of League I play-off/play-out football matches

The fixtures of the 1st round of League I football matches held Friday through Monday show the CFR Cluj as leader.
Results:
Play-off, 1st round:
Friday 9 March
CFR 1907 Cluj - CSM Poli Iasi 2-1 (1-0)
Saturday 10 March:
CS Universitatea Craiova - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-0 (0-0)
Sunday 11 March:
FCSB - FC Viitorul Constanta 2-1 (2-0)
Play-out, 1st round
Friday 9 March
FC Botosani - SC Juventus Bucharest 0-0
Saturday 11 March:
CS Concordia Chiajna - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-0 (1-0)
Sunday 11 March
FC Voluntari - ACS Poli Timisoara 1-0 (0-0)
Monday 12 March
FC Dinamo Bucharest - CS Gaz Metan Medias 3-0 (1-0)
Final standings of regular season:
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 59
2 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 55
3 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 51
4 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 44
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 5 8 34-21 44
6 CSM Poli Iasi 26 11 6 9 34-31 39
............................................................................................................
7 FC Botosani 26 11 6 9 28-26 39
8 Dinamo Bucharest 26 11 6 9 39-31 39
9 Concordia Chiajna 26 8 4 14 36-37 28
10 FC Voluntari 26 7 7 12 25-35 28
11 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 6 9 11 22-37 27
12 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 26 5 4 17 15-44 19
13 Gaz Metan Medias 26 2 10 14 14-39 16
14 Juventus Bucharest 26 1 8 17 12-47 11
play-off
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 1 1 0 0 2-1 33
2 FCSB Bucharest 1 1 0 0 1-1 31
3 CS Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 1-0 29
4 Astra Giurgiu 1 0 0 1 0-1 22
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 0 0 1 1-2 22
6 CSM Poli Iasi 1 0 0 1 1-2 20
play-out
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 3-0 23
2 FC Botosani 1 0 1 0 0-0 21
3 FC Voluntari 1 1 0 0 1-0 17
4 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 1 0 1-1 15
5 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 0 0 1 0-1 14
6 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 1 0 1 0 1-1 11
7 Gaz Metan Medias 1 0 0 1 0-3 8
8 Juventus Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0-0 7
Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.
AGERPRES .