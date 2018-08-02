Chairman Tariceanu on PM Dancila's leave of absence: There's no temporary replacement

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has not appointed any temporary replacement for the time she is on a leave of absence, but has delegated some tasks.

"I have not seen the prime minister's decision. I do not know if she has appointed any temporary replacement. I do not think that the prime minister could do so. What I think the prime minister did, and I hope not to be mistaken, is she delegated limited powers for the time she is on a leave of absence, that is solving the current problems related to her office. It is not about any temporary replacement," Tariceanu said at the Senate on Friday.Asked about the prime minister's obligation to consult with the head of state over the delegation of duties, Tariceanu replied: "I do not share the opinion expressed by the president in his challenge with the court. I had this experience as prime minister for four years when I did not ever have any consultation with the president in office at that time on the person who is going to manage the current affairs at the government during my leave of absence. "President Klaus Iohannis on Friday submitted to the CCR a request for the settlement of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature in the relationship with the prime minister, arguing that Viorica Dancila did not inform him that she will take a leave of absence and that she appointed another member of the government to exercise her powers.