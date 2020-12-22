Chamber of Deputies plenum approves numerical and nominal composition of permanent committees

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday, the numerical and nominal composition of the permanent committees.

The permanent committees of the Chamber are the following:

* Committee for Economic Policy (chaired by the Social Democrat Party - PSD)* Committee for Budget-Finance (chaired by the National Liberal Party - PNL)* Committee for Industries and Services (chaired by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR)* Committee for Transport and Infrastructure (chaired by the PSD)* Committee for Agriculture (PSD)* Committee for Human Rights, Cults and National Minorities Issues (chaired by the minorities' group representative)* Committee for Public Administration and Territorial Planning (PSD)* Committee for environment and ecological balance (PNL)* Committee for Labour and Social Protection (chaired by Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity - USR PLUS)* Committee for Health and Family (PNL)* Committee for Education (PSD)* Committee for Culture, Arts, Mass Information Means (USR PLUS)* Committee for Discipline and Immunities (USR PLUS)* Committee for Defence, Public Order, and National Security (PNL)* Committee for Foreign Policy (UDMR)* Committee for the Investigation of Abuses, Corrupt Practices, and for Petitions (PSD),* Committee for Standing Orders (PSD)* Committee for Information Technologies and Communications (PNL)* Committee on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men (chaired by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians - AUR)* Committee for Romanian Communities Living Abroad (PNL)* Committee for Science and Technology (minorities' group)* Committee for Constitutionality (AUR)* Committee for Sports and Youth (USR PLUS)* Committee for European Affairs (PSD).

