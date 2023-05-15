Chamber of Deputies: State aid scheme for vegetable, fruit and potato producers.

The deputies adopted, on Monday, in plenary sitting, with 244 votes "for", two "against" and one abstention, a draft law on the establishment of a state aid scheme for agricultural producers of vegetables, fruits and potatoes, for a period of three years, told Agerpres.

The scheme proposes the granting of support in the form of a grant, for a period of three years, in the amount of 100,000 euros per year, in the case of legal entities and tax-registered natural persons, respectively 300,000 euros per year in the case of cooperatives to support the activities of sorting, packaging, labeling and transport carried out by agricultural producers of vegetables, fruits and potatoes.

The scheme is applied in compliance with the provisions contained in the European Union Guidelines on state aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas for the period 2023 - 2027 and will be applied after authorization by the European Commission.

The bill defines the protected spaces as the specially arranged spaces whose purpose is to protect vegetable and fruit crops through different mechanisms and built from different materials, such as: greenhouses, solariums, protection tunnels.

The necessary funds for the instituted scheme are provided from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The payment request for the granting of state aid is submitted to the headquarters of the institutions with attributions in the field, established by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through methodological norms.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development notifies the Scheme of the European Commission.

In the situation where the decision of the European Commission granting state aid contains new or different provisions compared to the notified scheme, the provisions of the scheme are supplemented and/or modified accordingly.

Within 30 days from the date of receipt of the decision of the European Commission to grant state aid, provided for in art. 13, the Government, at the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, adopts, by decision, the methodological rules for its application, which are published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I.

The bill was adopted by the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body.